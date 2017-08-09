Matt Gerald To Be Featured In Avatar Sequels
Actor Matt Gerald is returning for James Cameron's Avatar sequels, along with Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Joel David Moore.
Image: Matt/Official Instagram account
Los Angeles: Actor Matt Gerald is returning for James Cameron's Avatar sequels. The 47-year-old star has officially signed on for the follow ups of the 2009 epic sci-fi film and will reprise his role as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, reported Deadline.
Gerald will join previous Avatar stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Joel David Moore.
Cliff Curtis and Oona Chaplin have also come on board the sequels this year as newcomers to the cast. Avatar 2 begins shooting this fall and will arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2020.
