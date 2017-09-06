Matthew McConaughey Partners with Skincare Company for Autism Charity

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with Kiehl, a skincare company to support a campaign dedicated to autism.The 47-year-old Oscar winning-actor's latest philanthropic venture will benefit the Autism Speaks organisation, reported People magazine.The collaboration is centred around a special video of the Interstellar actor spreading the message that "children with autism need our support and they need it right now".For every share the video receives, Kiehl plans to donate USD 1 to Autism Speaks until they reach their target of USD 200,000.Talking about why he decided to collaborate with the company, McConaughey said, "Kiehl's does good work for good causes. When they approached me to work with them on this campaign and support a cause like Autism Speaks it made sense to me."Autism affects an estimated 70 million people worldwide, and many of the students enrolled in my Just Keep Livin (charity started by the actor and his wife Camila Alves) after-school programmes are on the autism spectrum. I've witnessed firsthand the effects of autism, not only on the child but on their families as well."