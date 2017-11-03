GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
May You Continue to Rule Hearts: Aamir Khan Wishes SRK

The actor's tweet was among a host of posts from the Hindi film fraternity, wishing the charismatic and charming Shah Rukh.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday on Thursday, said he hopes the 'King of Romance' continues to rule hearts.

"Dear Shah, Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May you always have good health, and may you continue to rule our hearts for all time to come. Have a great day and a wonderful year. Love. a," Aamir tweeted.




