May You Continue to Rule Hearts: Aamir Khan Wishes SRK
The actor's tweet was among a host of posts from the Hindi film fraternity, wishing the charismatic and charming Shah Rukh.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday on Thursday, said he hopes the 'King of Romance' continues to rule hearts.
"Dear Shah, Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May you always have good health, and may you continue to rule our hearts for all time to come. Have a great day and a wonderful year. Love. a," Aamir tweeted.
The actor's tweet was among a host of posts from the Hindi film fraternity, wishing the charismatic and charming Shah Rukh.
"Dear Shah, Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May you always have good health, and may you continue to rule our hearts for all time to come. Have a great day and a wonderful year. Love. a," Aamir tweeted.
November 2, 2017
The actor's tweet was among a host of posts from the Hindi film fraternity, wishing the charismatic and charming Shah Rukh.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Generous Lionel Messi Donates Winnings From Case to Charity
- More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
- Shah Rukh Khan on Birthday Wish: I Want My Children to Be Happy And Healthy
- Virat Kohli Using Walkie Talkie at Kotla Within ICC Rules
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways