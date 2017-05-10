Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has not just broken all existing box office records but has also set a new benchmark in terms of filmmaking. SS Rajamouli's directorial has made almost everyone its fan so much so that they'd want to know everything about the two films in the Baahubali franchise.

Image: Youtube/ A still from Baahubali

In one of the most striking sequences of the film, Sivagami can be seen protecting a newborn baby - Mahendra Baahubali. The kid happens to be Amrendra Baahubali's son and a rightful heir to the throne of Mahishmati. But what has caught everyone's fancy is the fact that the child artist who plays Mahendra is a girl, not a boy.

One of the crew of #Baahubali playing with young shivudu #Akshitha pic.twitter.com/4cnKGgYP9K — I Luv Cinema.IN (@ILuvCinemaIN) July 22, 2015

According to a report in Manorama Online, the child artist is Akshitha Valslan, who was just 18 days old when she featured as the warrior prince. Akshitha's father Vlaslan was the production executive for the movie scenes shot in Kerela and that's how the makers spotted Akshitha.

Just a few days back, a picture of Prabhas holding a child went viral. While many thought it was the same kid, some said it was a fan's child who came to meet them on sets.

#throwback #cutenessoverload #prabhas #withcutebaby #baahubali2 #onsets A post shared by Prabhas Raju Uppalapati (@prabhas_raju) on May 2, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.