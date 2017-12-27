Meet Salman Khan's Fan Club Which Hasn't Missed First Day-First Show of His Films in 13 Years

Talking about the fanbase of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the list goes beyond imagination. But one particular fan group from Khan’s hometown Indore holds a special place as it has failed to miss a single movie of the actor's first day-first show in last 13 years.New Bombay Gym Group, a bunch of fitness freaks very much like their idol, had started watching Salman Khan movies first day-first show since 2004 when their favourite star featured in Tere Naam, Yuvraj Mandloi, one of the founder members of the group, told News18.The group under the banner of Being Human, Salman Khan’s initiative of charity, help out people on their idol's birthday. This year as well, the group distributed stationary and eatables among the kids of four government schools in Indore. For years, the group used to donate woolens and eatables to footpath dwellers.“We are planning to engage in social work other than Dec 27,” Yuvraj said.On being asked whether he actually managed to have an audience with the star, Yuvraj claimed that he met Salman once during the promotion of his movie but could not speak a word in front of him as he was too awestruck at the moment.The groups having members from Dhar, Ratlam, Dewas apart from Indore has swelled to 408 when they collectively watched Tiger Zinda Hai last Friday. “The carnival cinema where we watch movies has the capacity of 465 so we might have to look for alternatives after our group crosses the mark,” said Yuvraj with a grin.Nilesh Tandon, another founding member of the group and the owner of the gym where the idea of the group was mooted, said that they would definitely like Salman to learn about the fan group someday.The group laments that their favourite star is yet to visit his hometown in last few years.Incidentally, Abdul Rasheed Salim Salman Khan was born in Indore on Dec 27, 1965 and spent his early childhood in Palasia area of the city before he was admitted to Scindia School Gwalior and later shifted base to Mumbai. Some of his family members still live in Khan House, the residence of Khan family.