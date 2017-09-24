Meghan Markle Makes First Official Outing With Prince Harry

: Actress Meghan Markle made her first official outing with Prince Harry here for Invictus Games.Invictus Games is an international Paralympic-style multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick military personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.The couple did not sit next to each other but Markle was spotted seated a few seats away from the Prince. The two have made an official outing since the time they have been dating for more than a year, reports dailymail.co.uk.Prince Harry, 33, sat next to the US First Lady Melania Trump. They were joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Poroshenko in the VIP box. Markle sat next to her friend Markus Anderson who reportedly introduced her to the Prince.