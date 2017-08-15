Meghna Gulzar's Wraps Up First Schedule of Raazi

The first schedule of director Meghna Gulzar's Raazi has been wrapped up.Meghna on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself smiling at the camera."When the first schedule is completed. Raazi, she captioned the image.The first schedule was being shot in Mumbai.Meghna, who has earlier made films like Filhaal... and Talvar, is the daughter of celebrated writer Gulzar and veteran actress Raakhee.Based on the book Calling Sehmat, Raazi is a real life adaptation of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to an army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.Produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, Raazi will be extensively shot in Kashmir.