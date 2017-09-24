GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mel B Is Dating Her Hair Stylist

The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself with Madatyan.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2017, 8:57 AM IST
Image: Getty Images
London: Singer Mel B, who is currently involved in a divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, has confirmed her relationship with her hair stylist Gary Madatyan.

The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself with Madatyan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The image sees Mel B planting a sweet kiss on Madatyan's neck. In caption, she wrote: "The love of my life,thank you for believing in me."

The love of my life,thank you for believing in me

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on



Meanwhile, Madatyan also expressed his love for Mel B on his Instagram account.

Alongside a photograph of the couple hugging in front of a wall which has wings painted on it, he wrote: "With my love Mel B. Powerful woman."
