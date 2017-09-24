Mel B Is Dating Her Hair Stylist
The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself with Madatyan.
Image: Getty Images
London: Singer Mel B, who is currently involved in a divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, has confirmed her relationship with her hair stylist Gary Madatyan.
The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself with Madatyan, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The image sees Mel B planting a sweet kiss on Madatyan's neck. In caption, she wrote: "The love of my life,thank you for believing in me."
Meanwhile, Madatyan also expressed his love for Mel B on his Instagram account.
Alongside a photograph of the couple hugging in front of a wall which has wings painted on it, he wrote: "With my love Mel B. Powerful woman."
