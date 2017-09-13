Mel B Under Criminal Investigation For Witness Tampering
Mel B accused for witness tampering.
London: Singer Mel B has been accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.
Police is now investigating the matter.
Rapper Siya filed a police report on Monday, claiming that Mel B sent her texts on September 9 threatening her if Siya dared testify against her, according to law enforcement sources.
According to the website, Siya showed police the text messages and a felony witness intimidation case was opened.
Siya was prepared to contradict Mel B and testify Belafonte never physically abused his wife. Siya claims she was a close friend of both Mel B and Belafonte.
