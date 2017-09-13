Mel B Under Criminal Investigation For Witness Tampering

: Singer Mel B has been accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.Police is now investigating the matter.Rapper Siya filed a police report on Monday, claiming that Mel B sent her texts on September 9 threatening her if Siya dared testify against her, according to law enforcement sources.According to the website, Siya showed police the text messages and a felony witness intimidation case was opened.Siya was prepared to contradict Mel B and testify Belafonte never physically abused his wife. Siya claims she was a close friend of both Mel B and Belafonte.