1-min read

Mel B Under Criminal Investigation For Witness Tampering

Mel B accused for witness tampering.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2017, 8:08 AM IST
Image: Getty Images
London: Singer Mel B has been accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Police is now investigating the matter.

Rapper Siya filed a police report on Monday, claiming that Mel B sent her texts on September 9 threatening her if Siya dared testify against her, according to law enforcement sources.

According to the website, Siya showed police the text messages and a felony witness intimidation case was opened.

Siya was prepared to contradict Mel B and testify Belafonte never physically abused his wife. Siya claims she was a close friend of both Mel B and Belafonte.
