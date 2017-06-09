Melissa Mccarthy Roped in to Play Santa Claus's Wife in Margie Claus

Los Angeles: Actress Melissa McCarthy has been roped in to star in the upcoming family musical Margie Claus.

Directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone, Margie Claus will mark McCarthy's musical debut and will feature her as Santa Claus's sweet wife Margie Claus, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Besides directing, Falcone will co-write the Margie Claus script with Damon Jones. He will also produce the musical with McCarthy through their On the Day banner.

The musical will centre on Margie Claus. Her husband goes missing while delivering gifts on Christmas Eve and she's got to leave the North Pole for the first time to save both him and Christmas. The musical is expected to have the same vibe and success as Will Ferrell-starrer Elf.

Margie Claus has been slated for release on November 15, 2019.