Meri Pyaari Bindu Movie Review: First Day, First Show

Ever since the first chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu was unveiled, the movie buffs went into a tizzy of sorts. The first chapter didn't introduce viewers to the characters, but instead featured two children, bonding over samosa and chutney and music. The makers, very strategically, started unveiling the film's story keeping the viewers hooked.

The film revolves around the story of a Kolkata-based writer Abhimanyu Roy who falls in love with Bindu, an aspiring singer.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the film features an oven-fresh couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. Ayushmann was last in the critically acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, while Parineeti's last few projects invariably tanked at the box office. Even though the two have individually proven their mettle as actors, it'll be interesting to see if they weave the same magic together. Their chemistry and camaraderie, if don't turn out palpable, could turn the film upside down.

Considering Parineeti's debut track Maana Ki Hum Yar Nahin has already caught the fancy and the film's protagonist is a singer, the film's music could be a plus for the makers.

Will the fresh pairing of Ayushmann, Parineeti make it to Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs? Will their chemistry add a new dimension to the breezy romantic comedy? Will the film's story stay with viewers much after they've left the theaters? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

