Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Impressing Us With Their Jam Sessions

Updated: May 11, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are gearing up for the release of their film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actors have been touring the country, promoting the film by arranging concerts for their fans. Parineeti has debuted as a singer with the film and well, Ayushmann enjoys a fanbase of his own since his first film Vicky Donor.

Apart from singing in front of the fans, both the actors have been jamming together off camera as well. While, Parineeti has sung one song in the film, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, Ayushmaan has not given his voice to any Pritam composition as the script didn't allow. However, this didn't stop the actor from humming the tunes during the promotional spree.

Both, Parineeti's and Ayushmann's Instagram feed is full of their magical voices. From singing the film's tracks to recreating old classics, their jam sessions are giving us major concert feels. Take a look at it yourself:

I SANG MY FAVOURITE SONGGGGG!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Here, both of them are singing casually. Nothing too much.. just two amazing actors and singers jamming BTS, as we fall in love with them.

Caught in between a music jam with #parineetichopra #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Parineeti even shared a behind the scene clip from the day she recorded her song for the film.

Now, they are on stage, bringing their talent in front of their fans.

We loved Arijit Singh's voice in Haareya, but Ayushmann just takes it to another level. Doesn't he?

Jam with bindu @parineetichopra #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

#Haareya with #MeriPyaariBindu @parineetichopra ❤ during delhi promotions. Two days to go!!

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Another cover by the talent called Ayushmann Khurana.

#Afeemi full song out tomorrow! #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Not just singing, the co-stars have also been matching steps whenever they get time. These two are giving us major jamming goals!

Abhi and bindu @parineetichopra at marine drive. #behindthescenes #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

And here, Ayushmann is being goofy sans his partner.

Night shift shenanigans in Rishikesh. #shubhmangalsaavdhan

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

And, in between all the brilliant acting and mesmerising concerts, Ayushmann impresses us again with his skills in Cricket! Is there anything this multitalented man can't do?

Lefty and righty #ambidextrous

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Meri Pyaari Bindu is the story of a writer Abhi who falls in love with an aspiring singer Bindu. How their friendship turns into something more (or not) is what the film is all about. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is all set to release on May 12.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 3:00 PM IST
