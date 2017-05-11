Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are gearing up for the release of their film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actors have been touring the country, promoting the film by arranging concerts for their fans. Parineeti has debuted as a singer with the film and well, Ayushmann enjoys a fanbase of his own since his first film Vicky Donor.

Apart from singing in front of the fans, both the actors have been jamming together off camera as well. While, Parineeti has sung one song in the film, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, Ayushmaan has not given his voice to any Pritam composition as the script didn't allow. However, this didn't stop the actor from humming the tunes during the promotional spree.

Both, Parineeti's and Ayushmann's Instagram feed is full of their magical voices. From singing the film's tracks to recreating old classics, their jam sessions are giving us major concert feels. Take a look at it yourself:

I SANG MY FAVOURITE SONGGGGG!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Here, both of them are singing casually. Nothing too much.. just two amazing actors and singers jamming BTS, as we fall in love with them.

Caught in between a music jam with #parineetichopra #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Parineeti even shared a behind the scene clip from the day she recorded her song for the film.

And another one ❤️ So this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also- my answer to all the auto tune questions ... NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Now, they are on stage, bringing their talent in front of their fans.

Just a trailer of what happened!! Worth the inverted video I promise 🙈😍❤️ @ayushmannk #MeriPyaariBindu #Haunting #surajhuamaddham A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 6, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

What happened yesterday - this is what I love doingg the most - singing live on stage!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #MeriPyaariBindu @ayushmannk A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 6, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

We loved Arijit Singh's voice in Haareya, but Ayushmann just takes it to another level. Doesn't he?

Jam with bindu @parineetichopra #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on May 9, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

#Haareya with #MeriPyaariBindu @parineetichopra ❤ during delhi promotions. Two days to go!! A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on May 10, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Another cover by the talent called Ayushmann Khurana.

#Afeemi full song out tomorrow! #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Not just singing, the co-stars have also been matching steps whenever they get time. These two are giving us major jamming goals!

Behind the scenes!!! My musical parter for life and me - dancing when its raining between shots!! Hahaha love you @ayushmannk ❤️❤️ #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Abhi and bindu @parineetichopra at marine drive. #behindthescenes #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

And here, Ayushmann is being goofy sans his partner.

Night shift shenanigans in Rishikesh. #shubhmangalsaavdhan A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

And, in between all the brilliant acting and mesmerising concerts, Ayushmann impresses us again with his skills in Cricket! Is there anything this multitalented man can't do?

Lefty and righty #ambidextrous A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on May 6, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Meri Pyaari Bindu is the story of a writer Abhi who falls in love with an aspiring singer Bindu. How their friendship turns into something more (or not) is what the film is all about. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is all set to release on May 12.