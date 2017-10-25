GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mersal First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay-starrer Mints Estimated Rs 170 Crore Worldwide

Going by the recent reports, the film has successfully earned about Rs 170 worldwide in the first week of its release.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2017, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mersal First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay-starrer Mints Estimated Rs 170 Crore Worldwide
Image: Youtube/ Actor Vijay in the teaser of Mersal.
Vijay starrer 'Mersal' has been facing controversies ever since it hit the silver screen last week. On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu BJP's president Tamilisai Soundrajan objected to sequences that slammed the Centre's GST regime and demanded cuts. She was also quick to criticise both actor Vijay and director Atlee for putting across information that was 'factually incorrect'. If the film’s box office numbers are anything to go by, the film, even a week after its release, continues to rake in the moolah and reaffirms its mass appeal as viewers flock to the nearest theatres in huge numbers.

Going by the recent reports, the film has successfully earned about Rs 170 worldwide in the first week of its release.

Mersal reportedly minted Rs 43.50 crore worldwide on its first day and gross Rs 100 crore in three days.

As trade reports state, the film could possibly also beat the records set by Enthiran and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. The film had earned Rs 105 crore and Rs 124 crore respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has earned over Rs 90 crore.




The film's performance can be gauged by the incredible business it has made in overseas market.





Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES