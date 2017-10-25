Mersal First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay-starrer Mints Estimated Rs 170 Crore Worldwide
Going by the recent reports, the film has successfully earned about Rs 170 worldwide in the first week of its release.
Image: Youtube/ Actor Vijay in the teaser of Mersal.
Vijay starrer 'Mersal' has been facing controversies ever since it hit the silver screen last week. On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu BJP's president Tamilisai Soundrajan objected to sequences that slammed the Centre's GST regime and demanded cuts. She was also quick to criticise both actor Vijay and director Atlee for putting across information that was 'factually incorrect'. If the film’s box office numbers are anything to go by, the film, even a week after its release, continues to rake in the moolah and reaffirms its mass appeal as viewers flock to the nearest theatres in huge numbers.
Mersal reportedly minted Rs 43.50 crore worldwide on its first day and gross Rs 100 crore in three days.
As trade reports state, the film could possibly also beat the records set by Enthiran and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. The film had earned Rs 105 crore and Rs 124 crore respectively.
In Tamil Nadu, the film has earned over Rs 90 crore.
The film's performance can be gauged by the incredible business it has made in overseas market.
With over 90 cr gross from TN and counting, #Mersal is having a dream run. Soon to breach into 100 cr club in the state.— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 25, 2017
Tamil film #Mersal - FRANCE...@Rentrak reports only Admissions— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
Wed 4,780
Thu 2,120
Fri 2,222
Sat 4,513
Sun 6,429
Total: 20,064 Admissions
Tamil film #Mersal - MALAYSIA...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
Sat MYR 394,942
Sun MYR 268,021
Wed to Sun total: MYR 2,325,004 [₹ 3.57 cr]
Reported screens only.@Rentrak
