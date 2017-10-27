Mersal: Music of Vijay's Controversial Tamil Film Crosses 100 mn Streams

The music of actor Vijay's controversial Tamil film "Mersal" has broken the record of reaching 100 million streams across platforms within a span of 10 days, according to Sony Music India.The film's album features four songs -- in trademark A.R. Rahman style -- that are linked to the storyline and bring out the narrative in a way that it adds to the essence of the film."Aalaporaan Thamizhan" has found huge popularity, while "Mersal Arasan" serves as a perfect track with varied rhythms and a peppy tune for a dancer like Vijay.Then there's "Neethanae", a romantic track sung by Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. Lastly, "Maacho" is a quirky yet addictive number sung by Sid Sriram and Shweta Mohan.Ashok Parwani, Head - South, Sony Music India, said in a statement: "'Mersal' is a hit on arrival. 100 million streams in unheard of for any film in the south. This is just the beginning, Vijay has cut across geographies and globally too has seen a phenomenal reception."The movie got caught up in a controversy after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and digital India.