Mersal Producers Cave in to Political Pressure, Mute Reference to GST in Telugu Version
The film had questioned the implementation of the GST and the obsession with the digital mode of payment, eliciting a discordant note from the BJP.
A still of actor Vijay from Mersal.
New Delhi: Producers of the film, 'Mersal', which ran into a controversy a week ago for mocking the Goods and Services Tax and digital India, on Thursday buckled under political pressure exerted by the Bhartiya Janata Party as they decided to mute the contentious dialogue from its Telugu version.
'Mersal' is scheduled for a release on 400 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this Friday. According to reports, the Telugu version hadn't received clearance from the Central Board for Film Certification.
Tamil Nadu BJP State President, Tamilisai Soundararajan had demanded producers remove these scenes. "I object to certain scenes in Vijay's movie 'Mersal'. Certain scenes project GST and digital India in a bad light and we want these scenes removed. Vijay has political ambitions and that is the reason why these scenes are there in the movie," she added.
In response to BJP's demand to remove what it calls "untruths" about GST and digital India, actor Vijay's father SA Chandrashekar had also asked the problem BJP had when the censor board had cleared the film.
Superstar Kamal Haasan, who is himself flirting with the idea of joining politics, came out in support of the film, saying those opposed to the film must “counter criticism with a logical response”.
Actor Vijay, in a statement, recently, thanked fans and supporters for standing by him. "There was also some opposition to 'Mersal', which is a hit. As a response to that, my friends from the film world ie actors and actresses, directors, bodies like SIAA (South Indian Artistes Association) and TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) and popular leaders at national level, state political leaders and political representatives extended big support to me and the 'Mersal' crew," he said in the statement.
The film has shattered records at the box office, reportedly making over Rs 150 crore in its opening week.
