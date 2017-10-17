Mersal Synopsis Revealed, Vijay’s Film is an Action-Thriller

Vijay’s Diwali release Mersal, which has already created waves online, is back in news again. Just a day ahead of its release, the film’s synopsis has been released by British Board of Film Certification (BBFC).The film was sent to BBFC for certification where it was given 12A certificate. The board, along with its certification, revealed the film’s synopsis also.“Mersal is a Tamil language action thriller in which a magician and a doctor who attempts to expose the corruption at the heart of India’s medical industry,” read the synopsis.The board further stated that Mersal has moderate violence, injury detail, threat and infrequent usage of strong language.Ace filmmaker and actor SJ Suryah, who is known for his comedy roles, will be seen playing antagonist in film. The film has three female leads - Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Akkineni – who will who will play key roles alongside Vijay.Helmed by Raja Rani director Atlee, Mersal is produced by Sri Thenandal Films. The story has been written by Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad and music has been composed by the ‘Mozart of Madras’ AR Rahman.