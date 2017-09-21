Mersal Teaser Review: A Treat for Vijay Fans

The teaser of Vijay’s much awaited Tamil flick Mersal has been unveiled and it has everything fans could ask for. With a runtime of 1 minute and 15 seconds, the teaser grips you from the very first frame.The first thing that strikes is the dialogue delivery which leaves the audience guessing about the film’s subject. “The spark of fire you set aflame, will ask you to blaze in all its glory. The deeds of karma you sowed, will wait to slice and stamp you with fury.” What follows are crisp cuts, stylish action sequences, and grand visuals that are a delight to watch.The teaser is action-packed and portrays Vijay is two roles — a magician and one with the twirled-moustache look. The magician role looks very hip and will surely be a favourite among fans.The teaser conveys exuberance and mystery all within a little more than a minute, for which editor Ruben needs to be lauded. He has delivered a teaser that will definitely make one want to watch the movie.From the mysterious musical notes in the beginning, to conveying the sense of a festival, AR Rahman has once again struck the right chord with his background score. All in all, the Mersal teaser will satiate you and will leave you wondering as to what the movie is all about.Helmed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Surya and others, the film is touted to release this Diwali.