When Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots hit the big screens across India in 2009, it managed to break all the box office records. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots not just explored, but also exposed the different aspects of educational system. While the film managed to start a debate on whether Indian education system is in need of change, it was also successful in finding appreciation across the world. The film entertained new audiences in Indonesia who even reciprocated their thought by taking to Twitter.

Interestingly, the film has now been remade in Mexico and the trailer will remind you of everything that made it a hit. The film features actors Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vazquez and German Valdez in lead who reprise the roles of Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role has been played by actress Martha Higareda.

However, the trailer doesn't capture everything that the one released for the original. Crucial elements like the journey that Raju and Farhan undertake to find out Rancho hasn't been included in the trailer. Watch it to find out yourself.