1-min read

Mia Khalifa Not Making Mollywood Debut With Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion, Confirms Her Representative

Mia Khalifa, the former adult film star, is not entering the Indian film industry despite rumors to the contrary

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2017, 11:27 AM IST
(Image courtesy: Mia Khalifa's official Instagram account)
We hate to disappoint all of those waiting for adult actress Mia Khalifa to make her big screen debut in the Malayalam film industry. But sorry, she ain't. Despite overly-enthusiastic reports of the former adult film star starring in upcoming Malayalam adult comedy, Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion, it has now been confirmed that it's just another internet rumor.



According to Bollywoodlife, Khalifa's representative rubbished all claims that she was joining the Indian film industry in any capacity. Khalifa had left a highly lucrative gig in adult entertainment to pursue her present career as a sports journalist.

Surprise! LA, I’m coming in HOT, and you’re stuck with me for the rest of the year

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on



She has a huge fan following in India which is why this isn't the first time rumor mills churned out reports about Mia coming to India. In 2015, there was buzz that she will be a part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 9. Back then, she bashed the speculations with one tweet, where she said, “Let’s get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have “shown interest” in being on Big Boss should be fired (sic)”.

Last thing I always pack ‍ @originpc

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on



Ever since Sunny Leone made her debut in Jism 2 in 2012, rumor mills sporadically claim that one or the other adult actress is set to enter the Indian film industry.

Earlier reports of Priya Rai, another adult entertainer, also turned out to be unsubstantiated.
