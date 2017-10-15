GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Jordan claimed that at 3.03 pm on May 10, the woman sent him a private message on Instagram which read "This is an official death threat. I am going to kill you."

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
Michael B Jordan Receives Death Threats From a Fan
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Los Angeles: Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan says he has received death threats from a crazed fan.

The actor alleges that on May 10, a woman named Brittany Virgina Green, issued three death threats to him via Instagram, YouTube and a call to his manager's office, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He was granted a five-year restraining order against the woman, who must stay 100 yards away from him and his team, and she has been banned from contacting him on social media.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Jordan claimed that at 3.03 p.m on May 10, the woman sent him a private message on Instagram which read "This is an official death threat. I am going to kill you."

Less than 30 minutes later she called his manager's office and reportedly said: "I'm making an official death threat to Michael B. Jordan. I'm going to kill the m*********r."

Jordan says she alleged in the call that he had abused her.

According to the person who took the call, she was "agitated and spoke really quickly".

And just 20 minutes after that, the woman posted a video on YouTube, with the caption 'Death Threat Michael B Jordan', in which she allegedly said: "This confirms the official death threat to Michael B. Jordan on his Instagram, to his agent, and I, yeah, I called up his agency, left a death threat, and left it on his Instagram."
