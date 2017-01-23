Michael Keaton Feels Donald Trump Should Be Given a Chance to Prove Himself

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Keaton is reportedly standing up against the Hollywood rebellion about US President Donald Trump.

The Founder star was at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood, California on January 21 night. Keaton spoke to actors Al Pacino and John Travolta, who were dining with Sunset Tower Hotel and Tower Bar owner Jeff Klein.

"Enough with the Hollywood BS. I didn't vote for him, but we've got to just give him a chance at this point..."Keaton was overheard saying, reports pagesix.com.

Hollywood A-listers like Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Shailene Woodley and Julianne Moore recently attended an anti-Trump rally in New York, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro was the first celebrity speaker to take the stage at the rally. The actor read mean tweets about the President, adding that he thinks Trump is "a bad example of this country and this city".