Michelle Williams on Sexual Harassment: Something Big is Happening

: Michelle Williams says she believes Hollywood is going through a moment of reckoning in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal that sent shockwaves through the international entertainment industry.The 37-year-old actor said it took some time for her to come to terms when the allegations came to light but is glad to see efforts being made to change the situation."Every day seemed like such a long time. I'm checking my phone: what else is going on? It felt like the sky kept falling. Listen, it's nothing compared to what people are going through who are the true victims of this situation, but it did put our world into constant flux...This is unmanageable, and we can't take it anymore. So I think that's why all this is happening now. And so, if that's what it took, then I'll be grateful for it. For it feels like something big is happening," Williams told Harper's Bazaar magazine.The Manchester By The Sea actor, however, believes the discussion continues to revolve around the abuser and this might make the affected lot feel "revictimised"."... Once again they're (the perpetrators) the centre of attention. It's still about them. Because at the heart of every predator is a narcissist."That's the real pity of abuse: it doesn't stop with the event; the abuser becomes the centre of things for a very long time. So here we are now. But I think this has been a very moving time. I've had so many emotions," she said.The expose also caught hold of other influential men in Hollywood such as Brett Ratner, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, among others facing similar career-ending accusations.