Washington: Bollywood singer Mika Singh says he is honoured to attend a "prestigious dinner" hosted by the incoming US President Donald Trump here.

Singh on Friday morning shared a two-minute long video, where Trump was heard speaking, as he said: "In the audience there's a special person, who's worked very hard , who married very well it's my daughter Ivanka...I sort of stole her husband. He is so great...I have a feeling Jared (Kushner) is going to do a great job."

The Bollywood singer, who was seen sporting an all black ensemble, captioned the image: "It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington D.C. with the President(-elect) of the US."

Singh also shared a series of photographs from the pre-inaugural dinner on Thursday.

Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million -- more than any winning candidate in history -- will be sworn in as the US President on Friday, Mirror online reported.

He took off in a military jet from New York's LaGuardia Airport shortly before 11.30 a.m., leaving the city for the final time as a private citizen.

He landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, a short car journey away from the capital.

On Thursday night he attended a "Make America Great Again" concert at the Lincoln Memorial, where country singer Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down performed.