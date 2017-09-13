Mike Myers to Join Queen Biopic Cast?
Mike Myers is soon going to join the Queen biopic star cast.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Mike Myers is in negotiations for a role in rock band Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The Bryan Singer-directed film about the seminal British band will see Rami Malek play frontman Freddie Mercury, reported Deadline.
Though it is unclear exactly who Myers will play, he has a longtime association with Bohemian Rhapsody as his 1992 comedy film Wayne's World used the rock band's classic track in one of the sequences.
Set for a Christmas Day 2018 release, the film also stars Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.
