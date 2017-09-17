Miley Cyrus Doesn't Want To Get Married, Here's Why

: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus says she still has too many things to experience before she thinks about getting married.The Malibu singer is very happy with her fiance and actor Liam Hemsworth -- who she dated on and off from 2009 to 2013 -- before reconciling in late 2014."I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do before I get married," says Cyrus.She is "stunned" by how well things are going in her life.In an interview to Grazia magazine, Cyrus said: "Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned. I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more."I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it."