Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 to Help Hurricane Harvey victims

Singer Miley Cyrus is helping out victims of Hurricane Harvey in a major way by donating $500,000 to the relief efforts for the city of Houston.Cyrus announced it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, reports usmagazine.com.She said she is working with her Happy Hippie Foundation to help the victims of the devastating storm."I want to put a spotlight on the Happy Hippie Foundation. You do so much good. And what Miley is doing today, Miley has just told us back stage that she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief. You're amazing," DeGeneres said on the show.Cyrus then broke down in tears while explaining why she decided to step up with such a huge contribution."Thank you! It's going to make me cry, so I can't really talk about it. I don't know why it makes me so upset," Cyrus said.She added: "I just hope people know -- I couldn't fake it. Just my grandma is sitting here, my mom is here and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore, it would just be really hard."