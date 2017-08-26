GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Miley Cyrus Hires 85-year-Old Drag Queen to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Cyrus will perform at the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California over the weekend and James Gypsy Haake will be one of her dancers.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
Miley Cyrus Hires 85-year-Old Drag Queen to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Miley Cyrus attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus has recruited an 85-year-old drag queen to perform with her at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Cyrus will perform at the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California over the weekend and James Gypsy Haake will be one of her dancers, reports usatoday.com.

Haake, who appears in Cyrus' Younger Now video, said: "It's absolutely mind-boggling what she's done. Miley Cyrus' fans will be very jealous of me because she gets to kiss me quite a few times. I don't know if it will cure my social problems, but it's sure going a long way toward it."

She added: "Wait til you see this on Sunday. Huge, huge dance number with her with all the seniors. She does kiss me. OK? We're talking about Miley Cyrus. Of course it gets wild."
