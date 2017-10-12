GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Miley and Liam got back together in 2016, and they were inseparable as they posed for photos at Tuesday's premiere.

IANS

Updated:October 12, 2017, 9:58 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Miley Cyrus
Los Angeles: Star couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok here.

They made a surprise appearance at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the world premiere of Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday night, reports eonline.com.




The couple last publicly attended the Los Angeles premiere of Liam's Paranoia on August 8, 2013, just six days before Miley and Liam ended their engagement.

Miley and Liam got back together in 2016, and they were inseparable as they posed for photos at Tuesday's premiere.

Chris and Liam's brother Luke Hemsworth and sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth were also at event, as were Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and the three brothers' parents.

Asked Chris how it felt to have Liam and Miley show their support, he said: "It's nice to have them together. They are busy, and any time they can get together is nice."
