Miley Cyrus Raises Speculations About Her Marriage With Liam Hemsworth
Image: A file photo of the couple.
San Diego: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social media.
The couple celebrated the New Year's Eve with their family, including her mother Tish Cyrus, his mother Leonie Hemsworth, his brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, at a party here.
The couple got into the festive spirit as documented in photos shared by Miley on Instagram. One photo showed them sharing a passionate kiss in front of a giant Happy New Year sign, reports aceshowbiz.com.
She also bragged about her "hot" fiance.
Fans were quick to speculate that Miley and Liam secretly got hitched after she posted a photo of their mothers hugging along with caption, "Family! #inlaws (no law)."
Miley shared two photos with her mother at the gold-themed party.
Pataky also posted some images taken there.
"Golden New Year with the family!" she wrote alongside one photo.
According to a source, Miley and Liam made sure to clear their family's schedules just in time for the lavish celebration.
