Miley Cyrus Says Christmas Makes Her Sad, Here's Why

Singer Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her sad due to consumerism and greed.

Cyrus, known for her outspoken ways and bizarre fashion sense, expressed her disdain for consumerism in an Instagram post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 24-year-old songstress wrote: "Call me the grinch but 'Christmas' always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness and greed."

Cyrus went on: "I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances!"

"My parents always made Christmas about others," she continued. "And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!"

Cyrus also shared an image showing her with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

The Wrecking Ball singer and The Hunger Games star got back together post divorce in June 2016.