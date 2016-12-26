Miley Cyrus Says Christmas Makes Her Sad, Here's Why
(Photo: Reuters)
Singer Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her sad due to consumerism and greed.
Cyrus, known for her outspoken ways and bizarre fashion sense, expressed her disdain for consumerism in an Instagram post, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The 24-year-old songstress wrote: "Call me the grinch but 'Christmas' always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness and greed."
Cyrus went on: "I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances!"
Call me the grinch but "Christmas" always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed... I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances! My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! @happyhippiefdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday
"My parents always made Christmas about others," she continued. "And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!"
Cyrus also shared an image showing her with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
The Wrecking Ball singer and The Hunger Games star got back together post divorce in June 2016.
