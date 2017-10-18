Miley Cyrus To Appear For Fourth Time On Saturday Night Live
She posted a photograph of herself in front of a carnival stall and wrote: Performing on Saturday Night Live on November 4.
(Photo: Reuters)
Los Angeles Singer Miley Cyrus will be making her fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. She will appear as a musical guest this time.
Saturday Night Live returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus," read a post on the show's Twitter account, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Cyrus also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news with her fans.
She posted a photograph of herself in front of a carnival stall and wrote: "Performing on Saturday Night Live on November 4."
Just like her prior appearances on the show, the Wrecking Ball singer will most likely appear in several sketches.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Kareena-Saif Visit Soha On Their Wedding Anniversary
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?