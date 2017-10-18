Miley Cyrus To Appear For Fourth Time On Saturday Night Live

Singer Miley Cyrus will be making her fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. She will appear as a musical guest this time.Saturday Night Live returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus," read a post on the show's Twitter account, reports aceshowbiz.com.Cyrus also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news with her fans.She posted a photograph of herself in front of a carnival stall and wrote: "Performing on Saturday Night Live on November 4."Just like her prior appearances on the show, the Wrecking Ball singer will most likely appear in several sketches.