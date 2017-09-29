Miley Cyrus Won't Leave US Due To Donald Trump

Singer Miley Cyrus says she won't be leaving the US just because of President Donald Trump and will rather stay on as long as she has a platform to speak out against him.The Wrecking Ball hitmaker declared during the run-up to the 2016 election that she would move away from her home country if Trump took office, but she has now admitted she would never abandon the US while she still has a platform to speak out, reports femalefirst.co.uk.Asked whether she regrets her remarks, she told the new issue of NME magazine: "I didn't leave the country. I'm not f*****g leaving the country, that's some ignorant s**t, that's dumb."Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country," she added.The 24-year-old singer admitted she receives a daily backlash about her remarks."And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, 'Just leave already! When are you going to leave?' Well, that's not going to be any good," she said.