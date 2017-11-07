Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman

Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman

What Milind Soman used to do when his gf was born pic.twitter.com/68Ay3IXRoc — Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) November 6, 2017

At 40 #MilindSoman married a 26 yr. Old French actress.

At 52 he is dating an 18 yr. Old lady.

This superman loves to challenge himself.🙏👏 — Anurag Gupta (@Anurag_aiims) November 6, 2017

Milind soman's Gf : hey ,i' m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?

Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong

😉#MilindSoman — deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017

Peeps, If Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run 😂 — Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) November 6, 2017

Another day, another outrage. Needless interference in someone else's life and relationship. Society refusing to grow up.#MilindSoman — Aneesh (@AneeshChandoke) November 6, 2017

If Milind Soman age doesn't bother her gf Ankita konwar ..it shouldn't bother us too !! — rubab khan (@khankhanrubab) November 6, 2017

There are many 50+ married Indian men unofficially dating much younger women,what’s wrong with Milind being official about it #MilindSoman — Anuradha Naganathan (@AnuNaganathan) November 6, 2017

I think love has no age limit...Can happen at any age with anyone...I don’t feel anything wrong in that #milindsoman — Princy ツ🎧 (@Princy2weets) November 6, 2017

Feminists are as usual jealous as they cant even find a man half as handsome as he is .. so the usual ranting — subhasish (@rajsubhasish) November 6, 2017

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie 😂 @earthy_5 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Model, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 4, is currently holidaying in Norway with his alleged girlfriend Ankita Konwar. While Milind has always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his recent relationship has got the Twitter divided.Some reports have identified Ankita to be an 18-year-old air-hostess while some others state her age to be 23. But whatever the age might be, the Twitterati don't seem to be happy with Soman dating a girl much younger to him.Things started to backfire when Soman decided to thank his fans for their birthday wishes via an Instagram post wherein he shared a selfie with Ankita and wrote, "Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights."Soon the users went berserk over the age gap and started trolling Soman by calling him 'tauji', 'psycho' and 'sugar-free daddy' among other names.Some termed the situation as a real-life 'Cheeni kum' moment and said that Soman is older than Ankita's father.Others defended Soman and said that if the couple doesn't mind the age gap, why are others going berserk over it.In fact, a user also stated that the ranting comes from "feminists" who are "as usual jealous as they cant even find a man half as handsome as he is(sic)."Soman, however, remains unaffected by the criticism he's received over the past few days and continues to enjoy his vacation in Oslo. He posted, "Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5," alongside the album.