2-min read

Milind Soman Posts Another Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar; Trolls Call Him 'Tauji', 'Sugar-Free Daddy', 'Psycho'

While Milind Soman has always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his recent relationship has got the Twitter divided.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
Model, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 4, is currently holidaying in Norway with his alleged girlfriend Ankita Konwar. While Milind has always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his recent relationship has got the Twitter divided.

Some reports have identified Ankita to be an 18-year-old air-hostess while some others state her age to be 23. But whatever the age might be, the Twitterati don't seem to be happy with Soman dating a girl much younger to him.

Things started to backfire when Soman decided to thank his fans for their birthday wishes via an Instagram post wherein he shared a selfie with Ankita and wrote, "Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights."

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Soon the users went berserk over the age gap and started trolling Soman by calling him 'tauji', 'psycho' and 'sugar-free daddy' among other names.

Some termed the situation as a real-life 'Cheeni kum' moment and said that Soman is older than Ankita's father.













Others defended Soman and said that if the couple doesn't mind the age gap, why are others going berserk over it.
















In fact, a user also stated that the ranting comes from "feminists" who are "as usual jealous as they cant even find a man half as handsome as he is(sic)."




Soman, however, remains unaffected by the criticism he's received over the past few days and continues to enjoy his vacation in Oslo. He posted, "Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5," alongside the album.

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie 😂 @earthy_5

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on















