Milind Soman Posts Another Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar; Trolls Call Him 'Tauji', 'Sugar-Free Daddy', 'Psycho'
While Milind Soman has always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his recent relationship has got the Twitter divided.
Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman
Some reports have identified Ankita to be an 18-year-old air-hostess while some others state her age to be 23. But whatever the age might be, the Twitterati don't seem to be happy with Soman dating a girl much younger to him.
Things started to backfire when Soman decided to thank his fans for their birthday wishes via an Instagram post wherein he shared a selfie with Ankita and wrote, "Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights."
Soon the users went berserk over the age gap and started trolling Soman by calling him 'tauji', 'psycho' and 'sugar-free daddy' among other names.
Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman
Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman
Some termed the situation as a real-life 'Cheeni kum' moment and said that Soman is older than Ankita's father.
What Milind Soman used to do when his gf was born pic.twitter.com/68Ay3IXRoc— Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) November 6, 2017
At 40 #MilindSoman married a 26 yr. Old French actress.— Anurag Gupta (@Anurag_aiims) November 6, 2017
At 52 he is dating an 18 yr. Old lady.
This superman loves to challenge himself.🙏👏
Milind soman's Gf : hey ,i' m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?— deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017
Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong
😉#MilindSoman
Peeps, If Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run 😂— Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) November 6, 2017
Others defended Soman and said that if the couple doesn't mind the age gap, why are others going berserk over it.
Another day, another outrage. Needless interference in someone else's life and relationship. Society refusing to grow up.#MilindSoman— Aneesh (@AneeshChandoke) November 6, 2017
If Milind Soman age doesn't bother her gf Ankita konwar ..it shouldn't bother us too !!— rubab khan (@khankhanrubab) November 6, 2017
Dear Men, there's hope at 50 but only if you're fit.#MondayMotivaton #FitnessMotivation #MilindSoman #fitness— Vikas Chaudhary (@ivikasc) November 6, 2017
There are many 50+ married Indian men unofficially dating much younger women,what’s wrong with Milind being official about it #MilindSoman— Anuradha Naganathan (@AnuNaganathan) November 6, 2017
I think love has no age limit...Can happen at any age with anyone...I don’t feel anything wrong in that #milindsoman— Princy ツ🎧 (@Princy2weets) November 6, 2017
In fact, a user also stated that the ranting comes from "feminists" who are "as usual jealous as they cant even find a man half as handsome as he is(sic)."
Feminists are as usual jealous as they cant even find a man half as handsome as he is .. so the usual ranting— subhasish (@rajsubhasish) November 6, 2017
Soman, however, remains unaffected by the criticism he's received over the past few days and continues to enjoy his vacation in Oslo. He posted, "Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5," alongside the album.