Milind Soman Welcomes 2018 With a Sun-kissed Selfie With His Lady Love

Ever since Milind Soman shared first photo with lady love Ankita Konwar, the model, actor and fitness enthusiast has been on the receiving end of criticism for the age difference between the two. While he's always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his recent relationship got the Twitter divided but Milind remains unfazed by it all.He took to Instagram to welcome 2018 in style and shared a sun-kissed selfie with his lady love. "Find your sunshine ! #BetterHabits4BetterLife #Fitterin2018 Make every choice count," he wrote alongside the photo.If earlier reports are anything to go by, then the two are also heading towards taking the big plunge. The couple recently made a trip to Ankita's hometown Guwahati where Milind met her parents and also attended her nephew's birthday.