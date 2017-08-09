Milo Gibson To Star In Hurricane

: Mel Gibson's son and actor Milo Gibson is set to star in a World War II drama Hurricane. The 27-year-old actor has been cast as Lt Johnny Kent in the British feature film, being directed by David Blair, reported Variety.Stray Dogs Films and Matt Whyte are producing the project, on which principal photography is expected to begin in September in the UK. Gibson made his feature debut with Academy Award nominated movie Hacksaw Ridge, which was directed by his father.His character in Hurricane is based on Kent, a Canadian flight lieutenant who led the newly formed Royal Air Force 303 squadron of Hawker Hurricane fighter planes flown by Polish pilots at the height of the Battle of Britain.Kent shot down a total of 13 enemy aircraft during the war. He served in the RAF from 1935 to 1956