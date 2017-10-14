Mindy Kaling Confirms She Is Having a Baby Girl

: Actress-writer Mindy Kaling says she's expecting a girl."I am not waiting," the actress said during Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show when she was asked about finding out the sex, reports eonline.com."I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl," she added.Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby, including her A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey."I had told Oprah and Reese (Witherspoon) on a movie we're working on, 'A Wrinkle in Time', and she announced it at press," Kaling explained."She was very excited.""At first it was like, 'Okay, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person'," she said."You can't complain that much about it. You also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it.' Because she's almost like a religious figure."