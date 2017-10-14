GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Is Having a Baby Girl

Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby, including her 'A Wrinkle in Time' co-star Oprah Winfrey.

IANS

Updated:October 14, 2017, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mindy Kaling Confirms She Is Having a Baby Girl
Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby, including her 'A Wrinkle in Time' co-star Oprah Winfrey.
Los Angeles: Actress-writer Mindy Kaling says she's expecting a girl.

"I am not waiting," the actress said during Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show when she was asked about finding out the sex, reports eonline.com.

"I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl," she added.

Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby, including her A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey.

"I had told Oprah and Reese (Witherspoon) on a movie we're working on, 'A Wrinkle in Time', and she announced it at press," Kaling explained.

"She was very excited."

"At first it was like, 'Okay, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person'," she said.

"You can't complain that much about it. You also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it.' Because she's almost like a religious figure."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES