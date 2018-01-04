Mira Rajput's Photo With Her Father From One of Her Wedding Functions Is Winning Hearts

We have often seen Mira Rajput's pictures along with her actor husband Shahid Kapoor on social media and the two never fail to impress us and totally give us couple goals! However, this time it was Mira and her father who stole the thunder.Mira took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of herself with her father, Vikramaditya Rajput. The picture seems to be from one of her wedding functions. In the heartwarming picture, Mira's father can be seen kissing her while she is all smiles.Mira captioned the image as: "My strength and weakness #Dad."Take a look:Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Misha, on August 26, 2016.