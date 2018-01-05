GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mira Rajput Slams Paparazzi For Clicking Daughter Misha, Says Leave Photographing To Parents

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has a message for the paparazzi.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2018, 8:14 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
How much is too much? This question is often raised by celebrities whose kids are subjected to the paparazzi culture from early on. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, whose three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have all garnered attention during different times, have tried and explained to people that there's an undue pressure on star-kids and that sometimes makes them uncomfortable.

The recent celebrity to join the bandwagon is Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who took to Instagram to share her side of the story. On Thursday evening, the mother-daughter duo of Mira and Misha was snapped at a garden along with a bunch of their friends. Little Misha was having a ball along with her friends, hopping from one swing to another.

Misha Kapoor

Soon after the photos of her playtime went viral, Mira took to Instagram and wrote a message for the paparazzi. "Guys please be kind. Let kids enjoy their childhood and leave the photographing to the parents," she explained in a story.

Both Shahid and Mira kept their daughter Misha away from the media glare and camera flashes for the longest time and it was only after months of her birth that the actor first took to Instagram to share her full photo.

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there"

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on




