X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel To Tie The Knot This Weekend
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are reportedly getting married in a private ceremony at their Brentwood home this weekend.
The couple will tie the knot in the backyard of their luxury house, reported TMZ.
The trucks are already showing up and the backyard is a buzz of activity.
Kerr, 34, was previously married to Orlando Bloom. They also share a son Flynn Christopher Bloom together. While it will be Spiegel's first marriage.
The two got engaged on July 20 last year.
First Published: May 27, 2017, 5:13 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan Turn on Delhi Swag in London
- Big B Celebrates 40 Years of Amar Akbar Anthony with an Adorable Photo
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge Just Taps Into Collective Nostalgia
- Sehwag Blames Wife for Missing Sachin's Movie Premiere With Hilarious Tweet