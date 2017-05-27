X

Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel To Tie The Knot This Weekend

IANS

Updated: May 27, 2017, 5:13 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures

Los Angeles: Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are reportedly getting married in a private ceremony at their Brentwood home this weekend.

The couple will tie the knot in the backyard of their luxury house, reported TMZ.

The trucks are already showing up and the backyard is a buzz of activity.

Kerr, 34, was previously married to Orlando Bloom. They also share a son Flynn Christopher Bloom together. While it will be Spiegel's first marriage.

The two got engaged on July 20 last year.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 5:13 PM IST
