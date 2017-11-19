Miss World 2017: Bollywood Showers Love On Manushi Chhillar, Congratulates Her For The Big Win
The likes of Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Big B among others congratulated her on social media.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Pee Cee, who is now creating waves in the West, advised her successor to enjoy the moment. She took to Twitter and wrote, "And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo"
And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017
Dia Mirza, who won the Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000 when Pee Cee was crowned Miss World, wrote, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change ❤️ #MissWorld2017 #India."
Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change ❤️ #MissWorld2017 #India pic.twitter.com/W0tMDZOmA1— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 18, 2017
Neha Dhupia, who has herself been a pageant winner and had mentored the contestants this time, wrote, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ... we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews"
Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ... we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews https://t.co/8hcSikcqS8— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2017
Veteran actor and FTII Chief Anupam Kher also expressed his elation. "Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Ho," he wrote.
Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Ho. pic.twitter.com/itdGLPcXDO— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 18, 2017
A proud Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !!"
T 2715 - A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !! pic.twitter.com/30qyhaegBP— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2017
