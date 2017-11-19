And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the coveted Miss World pageant, Manushi Chhillar brought back the crown on Saturday evening. Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries to win the Miss World title at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China. As soon as the news broke out, the entire film fraternity began to shower love on Chhillar and congratulated her for the big win.Pee Cee, who is now creating waves in the West, advised her successor to enjoy the moment. She took to Twitter and wrote, "And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo"Dia Mirza, who won the Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000 when Pee Cee was crowned Miss World, wrote, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change ❤️ #MissWorld2017 #India."Neha Dhupia, who has herself been a pageant winner and had mentored the contestants this time, wrote, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ... we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews"Veteran actor and FTII Chief Anupam Kher also expressed his elation. "Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Ho," he wrote.A proud Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !!"