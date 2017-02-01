Misunderstanding About Padmavati Clarified: Bhansali Productions

Mumbai: In the wake of protests by Rajput groups against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, his production house said that misunderstanding regarding the content of the film has been clarified with Shree Rajput Sabha.

The production house told the Rajput body that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film.

Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Ltd, including its CEO Shobha Sant and Associate Producer Chetan Deolekar, met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.

"The misunderstanding they had on the content of the film has been cleared and clarified. We have clearly stated that there is no romantic scene or song or dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji," the statement issued by Bhansali Productions said.

"Shri Giriraj ji Lotwara, President of Shree Rajput Sabha has been extremely helpful in bringing the various Rajput organisations, including the Karni Sena, Sangh Shakti, Pratap Foundation, Bhawani Niketan together to clarify this," the statement said.

Last week, Bhansali had been roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena, who also stopped the shooting by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was "distorting facts" in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati. After the incident, the Padmavati team is apparently back in Mumbai.

Jointly produced by Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the film is scheduled for release in November this year.