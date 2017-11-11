Modeling is Not Just About Being Pretty, Says Taapsee Pannu

: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who first stepped into showbiz as a model, says modeling is not just about being pretty.Taapsee, who has made her mark with films like Pink, Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2, spoke about it when she joined the panel of judges of India's Next Top Model Season 3 for a special episode.Taapsee, along with the judge and host of the show Dabboo Ratnani and Malaika Arora, selected the girl who has got the perfect shot while hanging mid-air."Modeling was my first ever job, so it's a very nostalgic moment for me to be a part of India's Next Top Model. Modelling is not just about being pretty, a perfect model is one who has a blend of tranquility and personality," Taapsee said in a statement."I am glad that India's Next Top Model has contestants who have the capabilities to break all the stereotypes," she added.The show airs on MTV.