Mohalla Assi Gone Out of CBFC's Hands: Pahlaj Nihalani
Image: Youtube/ A screenshot from the trailer of Mohalla Assi.
Mumbai: Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has shrugged off all responsibility for the certification of Mohalla Assi, after the Delhi High Court sought the censor body's response on a plea by the makers of the banned Bollywood film.
The plea challenged a denial of a certificate for public screening of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi movie, which features actor Sunny Deol. The movie is around the commercialisation of the pilgrimage city of Varanasi.
Talking about the issue, Nihalani said: "Both the Examining Committee and Revising Committee have denied the film a certification. The film has now gone to the Tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal). I am not aware of what is happening to the film there. But as far as the CBFC is concerned, the film you've mentioned has gone out of our hands."
The complete film Mohalla Assi was leaked online last year. The profane verbal content of the movie - with dialogues delivered by Sunny and actress Sakshi Tanwar - shocked many.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds