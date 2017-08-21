Mohalla Assi, Paanch And Other Bollywood Films That You Could Never Get to See

Gulzar’s 83rd birthday wasn’t just special for the legendary poet and lyricist, but also for his hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. Reason? Well, his unreleased film Libaas is all set to be released officially this year. For the unversed, the yet-to-be-released title, which was directed in 1988, was languishing in the archives of the Directorate of Film Festivals. But Zee Classic with its brand proposition Woh Zamaana Kare Deewana recently announced the film’s theatrical release. As the film which features veteran actors such Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi gears up for the release, we give you a lowdown on other unreleased Bollywood projects.Mohalla AssiMohalla Assi is a satirical film with Sunny Deol who plays the lead role of Sanskrit teacher and an orthodox religious priest while Sakshi Tanwar plays his wife. The story of the film shows events like Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Mandal Commission in Varanasi.The movie was banned by Delhi court as it was said to be religiously harsh. Also, the abusive language used in the film led to a FIR against the director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.PaanchPaanch was an Indian crime thriller film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya and Joy Fernandes. The plot revolves around four youngsters who end up murdering their friend under the influence of anger, drugs and greed. The urge of saving themselves makes them commit two more murders. They keep getting entangled in this trap unless betrayal and counter-betrayal leads to an interesting end.After some cuts, CBFC cleared the movie in 2001, but it remained unreleased due to its producer’s issues.Ladies OnlyLadies Only a feature film starring Randhir Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Shilpa Shirodkar, Heera Rajagopal and Kamal Haasan in a guest appearance. The film was a remake of Kamal Haasan's Magalir Mattum which itself was a remake American film 9 to 5. The film was about three women working in the same office who were constantly harassed by their boss Randhir Kapoor, They decide to gang up against him to teach a lesson. Things get complicated when the boss lands in a hospital and the three women end up with the dead body of a terrorist.Even though the film was completed in 1997, for unknown reasons it never saw the light of the day.Kisi Se Dil Laga Kar Toh DekhoIt was a 1996 project that was fully shot and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Ayesha Jhuklka and Madhoo in key roles. The film had music by Rajesh Roshan and was directed by Kalptara.Unfortunately, the movie never reached the audience.Banda Ye Bindaas HaiIt is an unreleased comedy film directed by Ravi Chopra, starring Govinda, Salman Khan, Tabu, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani.The film could not be released as the director was given a legal notice by 20th Century Fox with the charge that it was an exact copy of their 1992 production My Cousin Vinny.Chor MandaliThis movie was supposed to be Raj Kapoor’s last film. He teamed up with Ashok Kumar and the film revolved around a diamond theft.Even though the shoot and dubbing of the film was completed, it could not be released due to some disputes regarding its music.