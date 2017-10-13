GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mohammed Rafi, Dev Anand Honoured With a Song

The new version has been sung by Jyotica Tangri and Rashid Ali with music by Nisschal Zaveri.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2017, 8:04 AM IST
A file photo of Mohammed Rafi.
Mumbai: The reprise version of Jia o jia is a tribute to actor Dev Anand, singer Mohammed Rafi and more, says director Howard Rosemeyer, who has used the classic number in his forthcoming film Jia Aur Jia.

Picturised on actors Dev Anand and Asha Parekh, the original song is from the 1961 film "Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai".

"This song is a tribute to Dev Sahab, Mohd. Rafi, Shankar Jaikishan (music director) and to all the technicians and behind the scenes people that work so hard to make a film successful," Rosemeyer said in a statement.

The new version has been sung by Jyotica Tangri and Rashid Ali with music by Nisschal Zaveri.

It has been shot on the outskirts of Mumbai and includes all the happy faces of the cast and crew dancing around and celebrating pack-up.

The film features Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha.
