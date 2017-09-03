GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mohammed Rafi, Dev Anand, S.D. Burman Gave Incredible Music: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan calls Mohammed Rafi, S.D. Burman and actor Dev Anand an amazing combination.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Mohammed Rafi, S.D. Burman and actor Dev Anand, saying the "amazing combination" has given incredible music to the Hindi film industry.

Amitabh on Sunday shared a black and white photograph of Rafi, Dev Anand and Burman and captioned: "What an amazing combination - Mohammed Rafi, Dev Anand and the maestro S.D. Burman. They together gave incredible music to the industry."



The three collaborated for the songs like Khoya Khoya Chand Khula Aasman from the 1960 film Kala Bazar.

Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty -- Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. Big B will share screen space for the first time with superstar Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.
