1-min read

Mohan Babu is Ferocious as Villain in Gayatri: Vishnu Manchu

Mohan will be seen playing the double role of hero and villain in the movie.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
Image:Twitter/Mohan Babu
Chennai: Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu says his father and actor Mohan Babu looked "ferocious" in his villainous avatar in the upcoming Telugu film Gayatri.

Mohan will be seen playing the double role of hero and villain in the movie.





Speaking about Mohan's look, Vishnu said in a statement: "It's very ferocious. His one liner dialogues will be equally overpowering and truly reflect his unparalleled mastery over dialogue delivery."

Vishnu has produced the film and will also feature in it alongside Mohan, Shriya Saran and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Talking about his role, Vishnu said: "As an actor, this role is an acid test for me. It is a breakaway from the roles I have played over the years. (While) as a producer, this is among the coolest movies I have produced. Everything fell in place because of my father's presence on sets."

Gayatri will release on February 9, 2018.
