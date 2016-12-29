Mohnish Bahl Feels Blessed to Not Get Stereotyped in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actor Mohnish Bahl, who has essayed different characters including those of villains, says he is lucky to not get stereotyped.

"People have loved me in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Baaghi', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'. I feel blessed that audience has accepted me in two diametrically opposite categories of roles (negative and positive)," Mohnish told PTI.

"Actors usually get stereotyped and typecast but luckily that has not happened to me. There is nothing that I did consciously to avoid playing either of the roles," he said. Mohnish is grateful to all the producers and directors for offering him variety of roles.

"(Filmmaker) Sooraj Barjatya gave me a negative role in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and then a positive one in 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun'. I have never been in a position where I can choose my next film so I did what was offered to me.

"I have never been a leading actor. I have been a character actor so I have to let the cards play out as they shuffle," he added. Mohnish has been a regular feature in Sooraj's films but he was not seen in his last directorial outing "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

"Because of the relationship that we (Sooraj and I) share he did come to me. When the script of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was ready they gave me narration but I felt there was nothing for me to do," he said.

"I felt I would not fit in. I think it was a wonderful script. It is not necessary that we should work (together) always. I would love to work with good filmmakers," he added. The 55-year-old actor insists he wants to do quality roles.

"As of now there are no films in pipeline. I am not getting the kind of roles I want to do. I don't want to compromise when it comes to roles considering my work in the past."

Mohnish returns to television after a long hiatus as a 'Sutradhaar' for crime series Hoshiyaa... Sahi waqt, sahi kadam which is aired on &TV channel.