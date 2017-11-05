Molly Shannon to Be Back on Will & Grace

: Actress Molly Shannon has been roped in for Will & Grace.She has been booked for a guest-starring role in the back half of its first season, reports variety.com.Shannon will reprise her role of Val Bassett, which she originated in a 1999 episode of the hit sitcom's original run.Bassett was a neighbour of the titular Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) who memorably acted as a replacement best friend for Will when Grace was too busy with work and later went on to stalk Jack after seeing his one-man show. Shannon appeared in five episodes from 1999 to 2004.Shannon is the latest returning favourite to pop into the revival. Others who have already appeared in early episodes include Harry Connick Jr., Michael Angarano and Leslie Jordan. Minnie Driver and Bobby Cannavale are also set to reprise roles later this season.Will & Grace airs in India on Comedy Central.