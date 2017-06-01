After enthralling and impressing everyone with her sensitive portrayal of a housewife in English Vinglish in 2012, Sridevi is all set to bring to screen another shade of mother in MOM.

The makers of the much-anticipated crime thriller MOM decided to unveil new posters of the film. While the teaser got our pulse racing, these posters will pique your curiosity.

The three similar posters depict Sridevi's relation with other characters. It explores the three facets of the film - love, suspect and trust.

In one of the three posters, Sridevi can be seen standing back to back with Akshaye Khanna. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Can he be trusted? #MOMTheFilm in cinemas 7th July 17. @Nawazuddin_S @ZeeStudios_ @MomTheMovie #AkshayeKhanna."

Another poster shows Sridevi sharing the frame with her onscreen daughter Sajal Ali. "Nothing is more pure than a #MOM's love. #MOMTheFilm in cinemas 7th July. @Nawazuddin_S #AkshayeKhanna @MomTheMovie @zeestudios_," she captioned the poster.

The third one sees Sridevi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui with backs facing each other. "#MOMTheFilm trailer out on 3rd June, stay tuned! @Nawazuddin_S @arrahman @zeestudios_ @MomTheMovie," she wrote.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, and produced by Boney Kapoor, MOM features Sridevi in the title role, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui.

A while back, a motion poster of the film was released with a voiceover by Nawazuddin saying, "Badalte waqt mein bhi nahi badalta uska pyaar. Bachchon ke liye phool si wo, dushman ke liye Talwar" explaining the various shades of motherhood.